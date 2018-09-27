Ghanaian defender Claud Adjapong scores as Sassuolo beat SPAL in Serie A

Italian-born Ghanaian defender Claud Adjapong scored his first goal in two years for Sassuolo who defeated SPAL 2-0 in a Serie A match on Thursday evening.

Adjapong, 19, opened the scoring in the 59th minute before Alessandro Matri sealed victory for the Black and Greens.

Striker Babacar turned his marker and saw the angled drive parried, with Adjapong pouncing on to slot in the rebound.

Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng, despite recovering from a knock he picked up in last game, was unused by Sassuolo.

His compatriot Alfred Duncan, on the other hand did not travel with Sassuolo.

Victory takes Sassuolo to third with 13 points, five behind leaders Juventus.