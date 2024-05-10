Ghanaian defender Clinton Antwi shines as KuPS secures 2-1 victory in Finnish Veikkausliiga

Ghanaian defender Clinton Antwi played a pivotal role in KuPS's 2-1 triumph over VPS on Friday afternoon at the Savon Sanomat Areena.

Despite a balanced possession game, it was KuPS who emerged victorious with a higher number of shots on target. The first half remained deadlock, but KuPS shifted gears in the second half, led by the dynamic performance of Antwi.

The defender showcased his offensive prowess by breaking the deadlock with a sensational strike, granting KuPS a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute. The momentum continued as Axel Vidjeskog doubled the advantage just nine minutes later, capitalizing on an exquisite assist from Joslyn Lutumba.

VPS attempted a comeback, with Mads Borchers narrowing the deficit to 2-1 in the 71st minute. However, KuPS faced a setback when defender Ibrahim Cisse received his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card in the 76th minute.

Despite being reduced to ten men, KuPS held firm to secure the victory, with Antwi playing a significant role in the team's defensive solidity. With six appearances in the league, the Ghanaian has proven himself as a valuable asset, contributing one goal and one assist to KuPS's campaign.

The victory further cements KuPS's position in the Finnish Veikkausliiga standings, highlighting the team's resilience and determination as they continue their pursuit of success in the league.