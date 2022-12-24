Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare makes injury return for RFC Seraing in Belgium

Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare returned from injury to play for RFC Seraing in Friday's 1-0 home loss to KAS Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League.

Seraing manager Jean-Sebastien Legros restored the 32-year-old to the starting XI, and he played the entire game, giving a great account of himself.

The right-back, who was once a first-choice for the Black Stars, suffered a minor injury in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to KV Mechelen in the Belgium Cup.

The referee booked him in the 22nd minute for a bad challenge.

Seraing is Opare's fourth Belgian club, having joined them two seasons ago after leaving Zulte-Waregem.

His contract expires in June 2023.