Ghanaian defender Daniel Pappoe on target as Carshalton thump Stortford FC

Ghanaian defender Daniel Pappoe was on target as Carshalton Athletic defeated Bishop's Stortford in the Non League over the weekend.

The former Chelsea academy product, who was solid in defence showed his attacking quality after netting in the 51st minute of Carshalton's 5-2 win over Stortford.

Omar Koroma opened the scoring just three minutes into the game for Carshalton but the lead was leveled in the 16th minute by Luke Callander.

However with a little over half an hour played the home side took the lead through Jerry Amoo from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 before the break.

Stortford started brightly after the break but Callander stabbed a blocked shot wide and Carshalton went up the other end to score a third.

The Robins won a free kick on the far side, Paris Hamilton-Downes played it in and Daniel Pappoe rose highest to head the ball down and into the net.

Jamie Cureton pulled one back just three minutes after Pappoe's goal but Omar Koroma restored the two goal cushion with a 71st minute strike.