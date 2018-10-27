Ghanaian defender Daniel Tagoe joins Bangladeshi side Chittagonj Abahoni

Ghanaian born Kyrgyztani defender Daniel Tagoe has joined Bangladeshi Premier League side Chittagonj Abahoni Limited FC.

Tagoe signed one-year deal with the Bangladeshi side on Friday after leaving Kyrgyzstani giants Dordoi Bishkek.

“Tagoe won six league titles with us and also the Kyrgyzstan as well as the AFC President Cup. Personally he also won many individual awards,” Dordoi Bishkek stated after the departure of the Ghanaian.

“Dordoi Bishkek Football Football Club thank Tagoe for his professionalism and wish him success in his new team,”

Tagoe plasyed for Berekum Chelsea in Ghana before leaving for Russia to join Kamaz.

He spent a year with Russian side Kamaz before moving south to join Kyrgyzstani outfit Dordoi Bishkek in 2007.

He attained Kyrgyzstani citizenship in 2014 and has made 20 appearances for them scoring two goals.