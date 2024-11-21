Ghanaian defender David Oduro set to train with Barcelona first team

Ghanaian defender David Oduro will join the Barcelona first team in training on Thursday after a series of impressive performances for the B team.

The 19-year-old has been invited by head coach Hansi Flick to train with the senior side as they prepare for their upcoming La Liga clash against Celta Vigo following the international break.

Oduro has caught the eye with solid displays for Barcelona B, excelling in games against CD Lugo and SD Amorebieta. Since making his debut against Real Sociedad B, he has consistently shown his quality, earning him another opportunity to train with the first team. This isn’t his first exposure to the senior side, as he previously joined their sessions shortly after arriving in Spain.

The talented left-back joined Barcelona during the summer transfer window from Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions. Having come through the Lions' youth development program, Oduro broke into their first team during the 2022/23 season, showcasing immense potential.

Oduro has a knack for linking up seamlessly with teammates and making overlapping runs down the flank. His ability to beat opponents one-on-one has made him a valuable asset for the B team and a promising prospect for the senior squad.