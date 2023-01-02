Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah bids FC Nantes farewell ahead of Saint-Etienne move

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has said his final goodbyes to FC Nantes ahead of his imminent move to Ligue 2 outfit Saint-Etienne.

Appiah leaves the Yellow Canneries after three-and-a-half years in the French topflight league.

"The time has come for me to say goodbye," he wrote on Instagram. "I will never forget those three and a half years spent in this club and in this city. From the time spent and the emotions shared with you with the maintenance gained during the dam or this magnificent French Cup.

"Nantes is a key moment of my life because I have been beside extraordinary people, always loyal supporters, teammates who became friends and a technical and medical staff always ready to help. Thank you all for these wonderful moments I was excited good luck to FC NANTES for the future. See you very soon!!!!!"

Appiah is expected to sign a two-year-a-half year deal with the Ligue 2 strugglers after passing his medical.

The former Anderlecht player, who has been a regular at FC Nantes this season, was dropped from the squad to face Troyes following his decision to leave in January.

Saint-Étienne believe Appiah's experience will be significant in helping them avoid the drop for a second season running, following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Born in France to Ghanaian parents, Appiah represented the European country at youth levels but he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

The Ghana Football Association in the past have made contacts with the player but no agreement was reached.

Appiah, who joined the Yellow Canneries in 2019, made 96 appearances for FC Nantes and was part of the team that won the French Cup last season.