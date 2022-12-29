Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah close to Saint-Etienne switch after Nantes confirm departure

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah will join Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the winter transfer window.

The FC Nantes player has reportedly agreed a deal to join the Ligue 2 strugglers in January.

Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare confirmed the player will be leaving in January before the draw against Troyes on Wednesday.

"They (Appiah and Fabio) wanted to leave, I opened the door," said Kombouare.

Appiah, who joined the Yellow Canneries in 2019, made 96 appearances for FC Nantes and was part of the team that won the French Cup last season.

Despite playing role at the club this season, the versatile defender has decided to make a move to Ligue 2.

Saint-Étienne believe Appiah's experience will be significant in helping them avoid the drop for a second season running, following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Born in France to Ghanaian parents, Appiah represented the European country at youth levels but he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

The Ghana Football Association in the past have made contacts with the player but no agreement was reached.