Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah disappointed after Saint Etienne's opening day defeat to Grenoble

French-born Ghanaian, Dennis Appiah has been left disappointed following Saint Etienne's defeat to Grenoble on the opening day of Ligue 2.

A late goal from Abdoulie Sanyang handed the visitors all three points, leaving Saint Etienne to their first defeat of the season.

Appiah started and lasted 74 minutes, with Saint Etienne missing a penalty and having a goal turned down.

"It's not the first dreamed of. It was a balanced match overall. We started well before running out of steam a little. Grenoble gained confidence and got a few situations," he said after the game.

"We were able to start well after the break, until that quarter of an hour of somewhat bizarre madness with this penalty that we didn't score and a disallowed goal that we thought was valid. It's a shame. We know we can be in trouble in the transitions and we get punished for that.

"The draw was already frustrating, but not taking a point is difficult. We missed our first at home, we will do everything to start scoring points in Rodez next week," concluded the experienced defender.