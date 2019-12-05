GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah enjoying life at French side Nantes

Published on: 05 December 2019

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah says he feels good after switching from Anderlecht to Nantes.

The 27-year-old joined the French side in the summer after spending almost four years in Belgium.

And he says he is already enjoying life in the City.

"It's different, but I feel very good here. I adapted well. This is a beautiful city. I just have little problems with traffic jams, with my car, as I could have in Brussels (laughs)

"But I'm in my little cocoon with my little house. Nantes is a very good club, and I'm not surprised because I was told a lot of good. The leaders are super nice. They did everything to help me acclimatize

