Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah reaches 100 appearances for French side Nantes

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah was over the weekend honoured by Nantes for his 100th appearance for the Ligue 1 side.

He was given a frame in which was a jersey, flocked with his name and number 100 before his substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw against Clermont Foot last Sunday.

Appiah reached the milestone on October 16 2022 when he featured in Nantes' 2-1 victory over Stade Brestois 29.

The 30-year-old has been on the books for Nantes since 2019, joining them from the Belgian side Anderlecht.

He is a likeable character in the locker room and an important player on the field due to his versatility.

Appiah is capable of playing as a right-back as well as a centre-back and defensive midfielder.