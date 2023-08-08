Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah ready to play any role to help Saint Etienne achieve target

Dennis Appiah has disclosed that he is ready to take up any role on the field to help Saint Etienne return to topflight football in France.

The former Ligue 1 side got off to a poor start in the new season after losing to Grenoble at home.

Appiah, who can play anywhere across the backline insists the ultimate goal is to secure promotion to Ligue One, and will be available for any role the coach task him with.

"Players are absent, others are not ready yet, we are adapting and working with it for the moment. I tried to do the job on this left side, trying to help Léo Pétrot and blocking my lane. If they tell me to go left, I go left, I try to bring the maximum to the team," he said after the game.

"The most important thing is that she performs. Tonight we don't have the result we need but no reason to be alarmed, we will work to take points from Rodez and start the machine. We missed the first one at home, we will look for points away."