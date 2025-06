Saint-Étienne defender Dennis Appiah has resumed training after recovering from an undisclosed injury.

The French-born Ghanaian is now available for selection after recovering fully from the setback.

The former France youth star missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

He was a starter before the injury and could return to the lineup directly as the right-back

Appiah will be available ahead of their trip to Le Havre on March 9, 2025.