Ghanaian defender Dennis Duah joins German side Dynamo Dresden

German-born Ghanaian defender, Dennis Duah, has joined German outfit SG Dynamo Dresden.

The 20-year-old centre-back signed a deal to join the SGD for the 2024/25 season from Bundesliga II side Hamburger SV.

The towering defender is expected to boost the defense of Dynamo following his outstanding performances for Hamburger's second team, where he made 71 appearances in the Regionalliga Nord.

“Dennis impresses with his athletic and robust style of play. With his speed and physical tackling, he can give our defense further stability," said David Fischer, the club's Communications Director, after Duah completed his move.

"In addition, at 20 years old, he already has a high level of playing experience and knows how to take on responsibility as a leader.

“He has significant development potential, which we would like to further promote in the coming years,” he concluded.

Duah, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Hagenow, started his career with VfL LohbrÃ¼gge before later moving to St Pauli and then Hamburger SV.

Dresden are chasing promotion to the Bundesliga II and currently sits fourth on the Bundesliga III table.