Ghanaian defender Derek Boakye Osei signs first professional contract with Frankfurt

Spain-born Ghanaian defender Derek Boakye Osei has signed a first professional contract with German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 18-year-old, who moved to Frankfurt in 2018, earned his first senior deal after progressing through the youth ranks.

Boakye Osei will join the first team for pre-season as he continues his development with the German club.

The versatile defender joins Fousseny Doumbia and Alessandro Gaul Souza as players from the youth set-up handed senior contracts before the start of next season.

"With Fousseny, Alessandro, and Derek, we have secured three more talented players from our youth academy for the long term. All three have earned it based on their development, their skills, and their training efforts. We trust them to take the next steps with match practice in the U21s," said Frankfurt's Sporting Director Timmo Hardung.

Despite being born in Spain, Boakye Osei remains eligible to represent the Black Stars of Ghana at senior level.

He was part of Spain's U17 team in 2022, playing three games for the young La Roja side.