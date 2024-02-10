Ghanaian defender Derrick Arthur Kohn begins training with Galatasaray after sealing move

German-born Ghanaian Derrick Arthur Kohn trained for the first time at Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig after completing his move from Hannover 96.

The Turkish club officially announced the signing of Kohn on Thursday, February 8, and he has now undergone his first training session with his new teammates.

Details of the transfer from Hannover 96 to Galatasaray were revealed in an official statement by the Turkish club.

The agreement includes a transfer fee of 3,350,000 euros and a conditional bonus of 300,000 euros to be paid to Kohn's former club.

The contract with the player is signed until the end of the 2025/2026 season, with an option for extension until the end of the 2027/2028 season.

Following his first training session, Kohn expressed his eagerness to settle in quickly and compete for a place in the starting eleven at Galatasaray.

The pictures from his initial training session showcase the beginning of Kohn's journey with the Turkish club as he looks forward to making a significant impact on the team.