Ghanaian defender Derrick Arthur Kohn completes move to Galatasaray

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Arthur Kohn has completed his transfer to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray, as confirmed by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The deal, recently finalized with his former club Hannover 96, involves a transfer fee of 3,350,000 euros and a conditional bonus of 300,000 euros.

Kohn, showcasing excellent form in the Bundesliga II with Hannover, contributed three goals and six assists in 20 matches.

His impressive performance garnered interest from Italian club Torino, but he ultimately opted for a move to Turkey.

The talented player, a former Bayern Munich II participant, has inked a long-term contract until the culmination of the 2025-26 season.

The agreement includes an option to extend it further to the conclusion of the 2027-28 campaign, contingent on his performance.

Having previously plied his trade with Hamburg in the Bundesliga II and Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie, Kohn's international eligibility remains intriguing.

Despite representing Germany at youth levels, he retains the possibility of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana, adding an exciting dimension to his burgeoning career.