Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn arrives in Turkey for medical ahead of Galatasaray move

Published on: 08 February 2024
German-born Ghanaian defender, Derrick Kohn has arrived in Turkey ahead of his move to giants Galatasaray in the winter transfer window. 

The 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with the club and negotiations between Galatasaray and Hannover 96 are at the final stages.

Kohn will sign a long term deal if he successfully pass his medical, having arrived in Turkey early on Thursday morning.

The former Bayern Munich II player has in fine form in the Bundesliga II with Hannover, netting three goals and provided six assists in 20 matches.

The German youth international was also on the radar of Italian outfit Torino before deciding to move to Turkey.

Meanwhile, despite representing Germany at youth levels, he still remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Kohn previously spent time with Hamburg in the Bundesliga II and Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie.

 

