Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn draws serious interest from Eintracht Frankfurt

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have shown significant interest in Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn.

The 24-year-old left-back, who was born in Germany, has impressed at Hannover and has emerged as a top target for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kohn had an outstanding last season with Hannover, featuring in 35 matches across various competitions. His performances showcased his versatility and impact on both ends of the pitch, contributing five goals and six assists. Such impressive numbers have elevated his value in the transfer market and garnered attention from potential suitors.

Hannover secured Kohn's services last year, signing him on a three-year contract after his stint at Dutch side Willem II.

However, the club now face the prospect of a potential departure as Eintracht Frankfurt expresses serious interest in acquiring the talented left-back.

Eintracht Frankfurt recognise Kohn's potential and the value he can bring to their squad.