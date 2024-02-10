Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn excited to wear Galatasaray shirt after move from Hannover 96

Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn has expressed his delight at donning the Galatasaray shirt following a successful transfer from Hannover 96.

The 25-year-old left-back has committed to a two-year deal with the Turkish Super League powerhouse until 2026, with an option for an additional year.

Kohn, who showcased his skills at Hannover 96, contributing eight goals and 12 assists in 53 matches since his arrival in 2022 from Willem II, is eager to make an impact at Galatasaray.

In his remarks on Galatasaray's official website, Kohn emphasized the significance of joining such a prestigious club.

He stated, "Signing for such a big club is a very big and special thing for me. I am looking forward to stepping onto the field, meeting our fans, and giving everything for the club as soon as possible."

Having consulted with friends, acquaintances, and family about the move, Kohn expressed his pride in being part of Galatasaray and wearing their iconic yellow and red jersey.

He has already begun training with the team as he sets out to contribute to the club's success in the Turkish Super Lig.