Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn joins Hannover 96 from Willem II

German-born Ghanaian left-back Derrick Kohn has joined Bundesliga II side Hamburg SV ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 23-year-old returns to Germany after a spell in the Netherlands with Willem II, who were relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

Kohn, who played for Bayern Munich's second team before moving to Willem II, is delighted to join Hannover as they eye topflight promotion ahead of the upcoming season.

"96 is a club that you associate with as a footballer in Germany and that has now embarked on an exciting path. I had good discussions, the game idea suits me perfectly. I have the feeling that I can contribute myself and my strengths here, but I can also develop further and learn a lot. The anticipation is enormous," he told the club's official website.

Hannover 96 Sporting Director, Marcus Mann extoled the qualities of the left-back.

"Derrick is an extremely athletic player who understands his role on the left side of defense with an offensive orientation and a lot of forward drive. In the past two years he has collected over 60 first division appearances in the Netherlands. Nevertheless, he is He's still young at 23 and has a lot of potential. Our goal is for him to get used to German football again as quickly as possible and to integrate into our team," he said.