Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn reacts to Hannover defeat to Dortmund in DFB Pokal

Hannover 96 defender Derrick Arthur Köhn says luck eluded his side in their defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

Hannover exited the cup competition after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Dortmund at the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena.

Teenage defender Bright Arrey-Mbi scored an own goal to put the Bundesliga side ahead in the early stages of the first half.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored from the spot in the 71st minute to complete the victory for Dortmund.

The Germany-born Ghanaian who lasted 14 minutes in the match having come on as a substitute for Hendrik Weydandt in the 76th minute too to his Instagram page to react to his Hannover's loss.

"We would have liked to go ahead and do everything, but the last luck was missing. Full focus on the weekend now!"

Köhn has made 12 appearances for Hannover 96 this season, scoring just a goal with three assists in the process.