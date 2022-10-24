Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn reacts to Hannover’s draw with Nuremberg

Hannover defender Derrick Kohn believes his team deserved more than a point against Nuremberg in the 2. Bundesliga.

The Ghanaian played the entire game, which ended 0-0, in the left wing-back position in Hannover's 3-4-2-1 formation.

"We gave everything, went out 0-0 and were happy to take the point at the end. That's fine. Playing in Nuremberg is not easy. Of course, we always try to win - even today.

"There were a lot of long balls on both sides, which was certainly not a footballing treat overall. But we kept the zero, tried to create chances and take them. The ball didn't want to go into the goal today," Derrick Köhn said.

According to the defender, he will fight alongside his teammates next weekend to secure a victory over Karlsruher SC.

"Overall, we're on the right track and we're taking it game by game. Next week we want to get three points against Karlsruher SC,” Derrick Köhn indicated.

Kohn was born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents.