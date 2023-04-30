Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scores in Hannover 96 dominant win

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn scored a vital goal for Hannover 96 in their 3-0 win over Nuremberg in the German 2 Bundesliga on Saturday.

Hannover went ahead just before half-time through Julian Borner, before Köhn doubled their lead four minutes into the second half.

Maximilian Beier added a third goal in the 70th minute to seal the win for Hannover at the HDI Arena.

Köhn's goal was particularly important, as it gave his team a cushion and allowed them to control the game.

The win keeps Hannover's promotion hopes alive as they remain in contention for a playoff spot with just two matches remaining in the season.