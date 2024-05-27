Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn wins Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray

German-born Ghanaian defender, Derrick Kohn has won the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray after victory on the final day against Konyaspor.

Kohn, who joined the Turkish giants in the winter transfer window, delivered an assist in the 3-1 win on the road.

The former Bayern Munich youth star served Mauro Icardi with the opener after 29 minutes before the Argentine doubled the lead six minutes into the second half.

Dries Mertens found Betran Kutlu for the third two minutes later. L.ouka Prip scored a late consolation for the hosts, Konyaspor.

The victory ensured Galatasaray were champions for the second successive year after amassing 102 points in a season that has seen them go neck-to-neck with rivals Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce finished the campaign with 99 points after thrashing Instanbulspor 6-0 on the final day.

Meanwhile, Kohn made 13 appearances for the club, scoring a goal and delivering two assists. He joined the Turkish outfit from German second-tier Hannover 96.