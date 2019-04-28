Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen disappointed with loan spell at Hertha Berlin

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has expressed disappointment with how his loan spell with Hertha Berlin turned out.

The on-loan PSV Eindovhen player has featured only four times in the Bundesliga before picking up an injury that has kept him out since November.

With four games left on the season, the stalwart defender says he expected more in Germany.

"To be honest: I am happy when the season is over. I look forward to the holidays," he tells BILD.

"I expected a lot more from my time here. As far as I'm concerned, I didn't get the chances I deserved," said Luckassen, who doesn't know where he will play after the summer. "I want to get fit and stay fit again first. We'll see further next season."

Luckassen returns to his parent club in the summer but will hope he stays injury free as he works on getting back into the first team of the Dutch giants.