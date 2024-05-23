Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen earns spot in Team of the Week in Israel

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has been honoured for his outstanding performance in the Israeli Premier League, earning a spot in Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Luckassen was instrumental in his Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 3-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa F.C, contributing significantly to their clean sheet.

The match was initially uneventful, ending the first half in a stalemate.

However, the dynamics shifted in the 61st minute when Osher Davida replaced Yonatan Cohen.

Davida immediately assisted Eran Zahavi for the opening goal. Maccabi Tel Aviv quickly doubled their lead with a precise pass from Biton to Dor Peretz.

The third goal came in the 71st minute, with Zahavi scoring an easy tap-in after a brilliant solo run by Davida.

Luckassen showcased his defensive skills with four clearances, three blocked shots, three interceptions, and two tackles.

Additionally, he displayed excellent ball control, making 89 touches and achieving a 95% pass accuracy.