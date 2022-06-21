Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen return to PSV

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has returned to PSV Eindhoven for the new season.

Luckassen was spotted training with PSV as the club officially commenced pre-season over the weekend.

He spent last season on loan at Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük, who recently appointed Italian legend Pirlo as their head coach.

The 26-year-old played 21 games and scored one goal last season.

PSV are expected to offload Luckassen in the summer.

Luckassen still has the ambition to play at high level and his agent is working on getting him a top club in the summer.

PSV are not interested in selling the defender to any rival in the Eredivisie.

Luckassen was bought by PSV from AZ in 2017 and then signed for five years.

His contract was then extended once for a season, which means that he is now fixed until mid-2023.

