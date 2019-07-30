Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen returns to PSV after loan spell in Germany

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has returned to PSV Eindhoven after a season on loan in Germany.

The 24-year old spent last season on loan at German side Hertha Berlin but has now rejoined his parent club as they prepare for the Dutch Eredivisie season.

Luckassen struggled with injuries whiles on loan at Hertha Berlin but looks poised for the upcoming campaign in Holland.

The centre back was in action for Red and whites over the weekend in their 2-0 defeat to Dutch champions Ajax in the Johan Cryuff Shield Cup.

He has been named in manager Marc Van Bommel's 20 man squad for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League qualifying game against Swiss giants FC Basel.