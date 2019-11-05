Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen rules out PSV Eindhoven return

Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Derrick Luckassen has ruled out a possible return to PSV Eindhoven — insisting that he doesn’t want to work under coach Mark Van Bommel.

Luckassen joined Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht on a season-long deal with an option to buy from PSV Eindhoven due to lack of playing times.

The 24-year-old has stated that he has no plans of returning to the Dutch Eredivisie giants after a unsuccessful spell.

The versatile guardsman has made six appearances for RSC Anderlecht since joining them during last summer transfer window.

He regrets his transition from AZ to PSV in 2017.

He Luckassen thinks that he didn't click at PSV with trainer Mark van Bommel.

“I don't hate him, but he just doesn't suit me. And I don't like him,” he says.

"I am not going back to PSV, that much is certain."

Luckassen still has a contract in Eindhoven until mid 2022.

He is eligible to play for Ghana despite playing for the Netherlands at the U18, U19, U20 and U21 level.