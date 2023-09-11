GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Devon Amoo-Mensah scores for Detroit City FC

Published on: 11 September 2023
Ghanaian defender Devon Amoo-Mensah made his mark in Detroit City FC's recent 2-1 victory against Miami FC in the USL Championship.

Amoo-Mensah, born in the United States, played the entire 90-minute game, contributing significantly to his team's success.

Detroit City FC wasted no time in exciting their fans, with Michael Bryant heading in a goal just two minutes into the match, following a DCFC corner and a play involving Brett Levis.

Amoo-Mensah increased Detroit's lead in the 54th minute, capitalizing on a fantastic sequence of plays originating from a free kick, courtesy of Levis. It marked Amoo-Mensah's second goal in as many games.

However, Detroit conceded a penalty in the 75th minute, allowing Miami to narrow the score to 2-1, with only 15 minutes remaining.

In their next league match, Detroit FC will face Phoenix Rising FC.

