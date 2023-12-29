Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan clinches best newcomer title in Serbian Superliga

Ghanaian left-back Ebenezer Annan has been crowned the best foreign newcomer in the Serbian Superliga for the first half of the season.

Annan, who joined Novi Pazar on loan from Bologna in September, has made a significant impact in the league, earning the recognition of fans.

Having made 15 appearances and contributed two assists to his team's performance, Annan's outstanding performances caught the attention of football enthusiasts in Serbia. In a poll conducted by the football website ftbl, Superliga fans voted Annan as the standout foreign newcomer in the league.

The 21-year-old faced stiff competition in the poll, triumphing over Kilajan Bevis of Radnicki 1923 and Jakubu Silue of Mladost.

Annan's ability to quickly adapt to the Serbian Superliga and make a substantial contribution to Novi Pazar's campaign has earned him well-deserved acclaim, marking a notable achievement in his burgeoning career.