Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan provides first season assist in Serbia

Ghanaian left-back Ebenezer Annan demonstrated an impressive performance for Novi Pazar, albeit in a hard-fought 3-4 home loss to FK IMT during a Serbian Superliga match last Saturday.

Annan contributed his first assist of the season in a match where Novi Pazar endured a painful home defeat, as FK IMT managed to stage a comeback on three separate occasions, ultimately securing victory in added time.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role in restoring Novi Pazar's one-goal advantage in the 34th minute, responding after FK IMT had equalized the scoreline in the ninth minute, making it 1-1.

Annan exhibited his dynamic abilities by venturing deep into the opponent's half, skillfully bypassing his marker, and providing the decisive pass to teammate Mitar Ergelas, who efficiently netted the ball.

Despite his notable contribution, Manager Dragan Anicic substituted Annan from the game in the 77th minute. Unfortunately, Novi Pazar couldn't hold off the attacking momentum of FK IMT, ultimately succumbing to a last-minute goal that led to a 4-3 victory for the visiting team.

Annan's involvement has been consistent, having played in all three league matches for Novi Pazar this season. Notably, this encounter marked his second start since his loan move from Bologna, which was finalized just days before the Serbian Superliga commenced.

While the result might not have favoured Novi Pazar, Annan's contribution and consistency on the field reflect positively on his adaptability to the team and league dynamics. As the season progresses, his role and impact within the squad will undoubtedly continue to grow.