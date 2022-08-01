Ghanaian defender Edmund Arko-Mensah linked with South African giants Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian defender Edmund Arko-Mensah has been linked with a move to South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Pirates are reportedly interested in signing Arko-Mensah from Finnish club FC Honka, who are willing to part ways with the versatile player.

Arko-Mensah would be the club's third Ghanaian signing after Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah.

The player’s handlers are keen on bringing him to the Premier Soccer League, with his versatility being a plus knowing that he can play can either in central midfield, left-wing or defence, Soccer Laduma reports.

They are looking at offering the 20-year-old to Bucs under their new head coach, Jose Riveiro, who knows him from his time in Finland.

The former Ghana U-17 player moved to Honka in 2020 from Legon Cities.