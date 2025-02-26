Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah linked with move to Kazakhstan Premier League side Astana FC

Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah has been linked with a move to Kazakhstan Premier League side Astana FC.

The 33-year-old, who has been without a club since parting ways with Sekhukhune United at the end of the 2023/24 season, is reportedly in discussions with the Kazakh side to reignite his career.

Gyimah, a versatile defender with experience at top South African clubs such as Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, has been seeking a new challenge after leaving Sekhukhune.

Earlier in the year, he seemed set to join Magesi FC, but negotiations fell through, forcing him to return to Johannesburg to explore other opportunities.

Sources close to the player suggest that Gyimah’s representatives, Moscow Africa Renewal Project, are working hard to secure him a contract with FC Astana, a club believed to be keen on adding the experienced defender to their squad.

The Kazakh team is reportedly drawn to Gyimah’s leadership qualities and defensive reliability, which would strengthen their backline.

If the move goes through, it would mark Gyimah’s second overseas stint, following his 2017 transfer from Pirates to Helsingborgs IF in Sweden.

This potential deal represents a significant opportunity for the Ghanaian international to rejuvenate his career and make an impact in European football once again.

Negotiations are ongoing, but Gyimah remains hopeful that a successful move to FC Astana will provide him with a platform to extend his playing career at a competitive level.

“It’s true, Edwin Gyimah could soon be leaving for overseas. An opportunity has been presented for him to travel to Kazakhstan where a club called Astana is interested in his services. If all goes well, he will leave before the end of the week,” said an insider.