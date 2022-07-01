Ghanaian defender Edwin Tuffour Frimpong helps St. George win Ethiopian Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko defender Edwin Tuffour Frimpong has helped St. George S.C win the Ethiopian Premier League.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian has been a key member of his team all season, starting almost every game.

He appeared for St. George on the final day of the season, when the team faced Addis Ababa City.

St. George proved too strong for the league's matchday 30 opponent, and the team cruised to a 4-0 win at the end of 90 minutes.

St. George have been crowned Ethiopian Premier League champions as a result of their victory.

This is the 15th time the club have won the title in Ethiopia.

Frimpong joined St George from Liberty Professionals in 2018.