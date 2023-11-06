Ghanaian defender Emile Acquah scores as Barrow FC advance in English FA Cup

English-born Ghanaian defender Emile Acquah played a significant role in Barrow FC's 3-1 victory over Northampton Town in the English FA Cup first round.

The match took place at the Sixfields Stadium, and Acquah's goal was crucial in securing a win for his team and advancing to the next round of the competition.

Barrow FC got off to a strong start, taking the lead in the ninth minute when Emile Acquah headed home a perfect corner delivered by Elliot Newby. However, Northampton Town managed to level the score in the 29th minute.

In the second half, Barrow regained the lead in the 52nd minute after a deflected shot by Tom White found the back of the net. The victory was sealed with a goal by Ben Whitfield in the 72nd minute.

Emile Acquah, a 23-year-old London-born defender, joined Barrow FC from Maidenhead United in July 2023, signing a three-year contract with the English League Two side. His contribution in the FA Cup match highlighted his impact on the team.

The win in the English FA Cup is a great achievement for Barrow FC, and they will aim to continue their success in the competition as they progress to the next round.