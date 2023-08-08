Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim applauds Caen teammates after opening day victory

Ghanaian defender, Emmanuel Ntim has praised his SM Caen teammates after securing an away win on the opening day of the 2023/23 Ligue 2 season.

Goals from Alexandre Mendy and Ali Abdi ensured Caen defeated Paris to earn their first victory of the campaign.

Ntim, who lasted the entire duration of the match on Saturday, is hoping for more as Caen eye a return to the French Ligue.

“It's a very good match on our part. We were mentally strong from the start and we got what we deserved at the finish. This expulsion from Paris is part of the game, we went for this success," he told reporters after the game.

"We were the ones who were able to impose this attacking game on the sides and it paid off as the game progressed. In numerical superiority, it is not always easy to win but we did what we had to. I am proud of our team.

"The season is very long, there are 37 games left, we can't promise anything, except to work and take what there is to take today."