Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim faces two-week layoff due to injury

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim is set to spend two weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during Caen's recent match against Saint-Etienne.

The 27-year-old suffered a knee sprain that forced him to exit the game after 44 minutes on Saturday.

Ntim's injury occurred during the sixth round of the French Ligue 2, where his team, Caen, faced Saint-Etienne at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.

The match ended in a 2-1 defeat for Caen, with Florian Tardieu and Ibrahim Sissoko netting for Saint-Etienne and Alexandre Mendy scoring a consolation goal for the home side in added time.

As a result of the injury, Ntim is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. This means he is set to miss some upcoming matches while he recovers from the knee sprain. However, he is anticipated to return to training after his two-week recovery period.

The injury update comes as a setback for Ntim, but he will be eager to recover quickly and return to action.