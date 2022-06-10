Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim linked with French club Caen

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has been linked with a summer transfer to SM Caen.

The right-back, who can also play in central defence, is expected to bolster the French Ligue 2 club's defence ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 36 Ligue 2 games, scoring two goals, one of which came against Caen in the 2021-22 season. For SM Caen, it would be a new reinforcement at a lower cost.

Ntim is set to be a free agent as his contract with Valenciennes FC will expire on June 30.

Valenciennes FC has yet to contact Ntim about a contract extension.

This means he could join Caen on a free transfer.