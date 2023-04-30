Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim on target in SM Caen home loss to Le Havre in France

Former Ghana youth player Emmanuel Ntim was on the scoresheet for SM Caen in the French Ligue 2 when they lost at home to Le Havre AC on Saturday, lunchtime.

The former Ghana U20 defender scored the consolation as Caen succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Le Havre got the opening goal of the match three minutes from the halftime break with defender Gautier Lloris getting the ball behind the net.

The visitors doubled their advantage twelve minutes into the second half through Moroccan young midfielder Oussama Targhalline.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian defender pulled one back for Caen with one minute remaining to full-time. He was brought on in the 74th minute when he replaced Ibrahim Cisse.

France-born Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh played 30 minutes of the match for Caen after coming on as a substitute to replace Moussa Sylla.

Ntim has two goals in 19 appearances for Caen in the French second-tier in a season that has been affected by injuries.