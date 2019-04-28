Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Sowah set to leave Anderlecht in June

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Sowah could leave RSC Anderlecht in the summer following the expiration of his contract with the Belgian giants.

The 21-year old is among a number of players that will be allowed to leave the club due to the financial strains it's facing.

Eleven other players including Mohammed Dauda, who is on loan have their futures uncertain at the club.

Emmanuel Sowah has featured only once in the Belgian Pro League this season.

The former Dreams FC midfielder is however believed to be on the radar of other clubs in Belgium.

Anderlecht have had a difficult season and are set to bring in some big names to beef the club for next season.