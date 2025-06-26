Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Twumasi signs for Polish club Piast Gliwice

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Twumasi has signed a two-year contract with Polish Ekstraklasa side Piast Gliwice, signalling a new chapter in his football journey, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 28-year-old joins the club as a free agent after leaving MLS side FC Dallas, where he featured regularly over five seasons.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate also played for Austin Bold, Oklahoma City Energy, Michigan Bucks and GPS Portland Phoenix while in the USA.

Known for his adaptability, Twumasi effectively filled roles at right-back and on the wing during his time in the USA.

This move marks a significant opportunity for Twumasi to revive his career in Europe, especially in the demanding setting of Poland’s top division.

Piast, who ended last season in 10th place, are currently rebuilding under new manager Max Moelder.

The 40-year-old Swede, who took over from Serbian coach Aleksandar Vukovic, arrives from Landskrona BoIS with plans to implement a youthful and energetic style of play.

Twumasi is the club’s third acquisition of the summer transfer window, following the signings of French midfielder Quentin Boisgard and Spanish attacker Adrian Dalmau.

With 12 players having departed this summer, the door is open for Twumasi to make a strong impression and potentially earn a return to the Ghana national team.