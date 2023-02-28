Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng completes move to MKE Ankaragucu in Turkey

French-born Ghanaian full-back Enock Kwateng has secured a move to Turkish top-flight side MKE Ankaragucu on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract with the club that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season, following a successful medical examination.

Kwateng has had a promising career, having previously played for FC Nantes in France, where he made over 100 appearances.

He also represented France at various youth levels from U16 to U21. However, the player's international career took a different turn when he was called up to the Ghanaian national team in 2020 for friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.

Despite not yet making his debut for the Black Stars, Kwateng's potential has not gone unnoticed, and he has now secured a new challenge with MKE Ankaragucu. The move comes after he mutually terminated his contract with Bordeaux in September 2022.

Kwateng's arrival will be a huge boost for MKE Ankaragucu, who are currently in the relegation zone in the Turkish Super Lig. The club will be hoping that the talented full-back can help them turn their fortunes around and avoid relegation at the end of the season.

With Kwateng's experience and versatility, he is expected to be a vital asset for MKE Ankaragucu in the coming seasons, and his addition to the squad has been welcomed by the club's fans and officials alike.