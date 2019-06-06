Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng joins Bordeaux on a four year deal

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has joined FC Girondins de Bordeaux on a four year deal.

The right back joined from FC Nantes following the end of his contract with the Canaries, and will be in Bordeaux until the summer of 2023.

Kwateng has been a regular member of Nantes since 2015, when he made his debut against Angers in the Frenmch Ligue 1, having arrived as a teenager from FC Mantes in the capital.

The 22 year old made over 40 senior appearances for FC Nantes before moving to Bordeaux. He is expected to join the team's preseason this summer.

Kwateng played for the youth sides of France and was a member of the team that won the European U-19 championship in 2016.

Despite having a Ghanaian lineage, he is yet to make an appearance for either of France or Ghana at the senior level.