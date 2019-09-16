Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng reveals how Bordeaux beat Metz

French-born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has revealed how Bordeaux defeated Metz in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Kwateng, a summer signing from Nantes, played the entire duration of the game as Bordeaux claimed their second win of the season at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Jimmy Briand opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game and two minutes later Nicolas de Preville added the second.

"We are satisfied with this victory, we were keen to start our home championship with a great win because we had the opportunity to play at home and we could not win," he said after the match.

He added: "The coach asked us to attack the whole game We scored two goals and we relaxed, this is not what the coach asked us. The result is there, not too much with the way, we'll get back to work on Monday, the trust is there."

Bordeaux are now on a run of four games without defeat with the Ghanaian defender playing a key role in ensuring the former Ligue 1 champions conceded less.

Kwateng, who has played for the youth teams of France is eligible to play for the senior national team of Ghana.