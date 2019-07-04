Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng reveals reason for joining Girondins Bordeaux

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng says he joined Girondins Bordeaux for more play time.

Kwateng joined the six times French champions from FC Nantes in the summer transfer window after falling down the pecking order at the Canaries.

"I had the chance to talk with the leaders, Eduardo Macia, as well as the coach. I arrive in a new club, the place is very, very expensive. it's up to us to prove ourselves ... It's the coach who makes his choices. Personally, as soon as we spoke together about the project, I really felt things, that's what made me want to come to the Girondins," he said in a press conference.

"Then, as you know, it is normal that it is up to us to prove ourselves ... If we are good, the coach will make his choices, to us to respect them [...] I came to Bordeaux to have time to play, cross this landing and this course. Now, It's up to me to prove myself, to show the coach that i can claim a starting position.

"We will see during this season, but in any case I am very motivated to give everything for this club and give confidence to the leaders and the coach," he added.