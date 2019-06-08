GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng vows to leave mark at Girondins de Bordeaux

Published on: 08 June 2019

Ghanaian right-back Enock Kwateng has set his sights on making a mark at new club Girondins de Bordeaux.

Kwateng joined the Navy Blue and Whites lads on a four-year deal from FC Nantes.

The 22-year-old enjoyed 30 league games for Nantes last term.

He took to his Instagram page to assure his new side’s fans of his readiness to leave a mark at the club.

A statement on his Instagram page read;

“Thank you to the Girondins of Bordeaux for the trust and investment they have made in me, signing me until 2023.

I will make every effort not to disappoint you, as well as the supporters. I am very motivated by this project and I wish to contribute to the progress of this club, leaving my mark!

Thanks to the supporters for your messages of support that make me a lot of pleasure! I can not wait to be there. Come on Bordeaux 🔵⚪ # Ek2023”

