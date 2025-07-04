Ghanaian defender Eric Boakye joins Armenian side FC Noah

Ghanaian defender Eric Boakye has secured a new chapter in his career by signing with Armenian top-flight club FC Noah.

The 25-year-old right-back, known for his pace and strength, joins Noah after leaving Cypriot side Aris Limassol. Boakye, who has also played for Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana, brings with him solid European experience that Noah will hope to tap into ahead of the new season.

The club shared the news in a lively announcement across their social media pages.

"Eric Boakye joins our team! The Ghanaian right-back will now wear Noah's jersey. The 25-year-old defender last played for Aris Limassol (Cyprus), and has also featured for Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) during his career. Boakye has signed a three-year contract with our club and will wear shirt number 6," the club said.

"Football is my language. Noah is my new home," Eric Boakye said after signing his contract.

Boakye now looks to establish himself as a key figure in the Armenian league.