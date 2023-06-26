Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo commits to Dunfermline Athletic for three years

Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo has expressed his conviction that Dunfermline Athletic is the perfect place for him to continue his football career.

After spending the previous season on loan at Dunfermline, Otoo played a pivotal role in the team's qualification for the Championship.

Despite having the option to sign a new one-year deal with his parent club Celtic, Otoo made the decision to sign a three-year contract with Dunfermline.

Regarding his decision, Otoo stated, "I did have an option, but both parties came to the conclusion that the best thing was for us to part ways. I had my mind pretty much made up. I think this is the best place to continue my development."

He expressed his satisfaction with the progress he made during his loan spell and his eagerness to return to Dunfermline. Otoo believes that his strong finish to the previous season played a significant role in his decision to join the club permanently.

Expressing his delight with the move, Otoo emphasized the club's faith in him by offering a three-year deal. He said, "I'm delighted to be here. The three-year deal shows the faith the gaffer and the club has in me. It shows that they've got a goal for me, they've got a vision for me. I'm really happy about that; it's a real positive for me."

Otoo acknowledged the opportunity for further development and expressed his desire to contribute to the team's success.

During the 2022/23 season, Otoo featured in 20 games for Dunfermline, showcasing his defensive abilities and contributing offensively with one goal and one assist. His performances demonstrated his potential and earned him a place in the team's plans for the future.